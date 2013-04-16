Follow Flèche Wallonne start-to-finish live on Cyclingnews Wednesday
Also full live coverage Sunday for Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Follow the final two Ardennes Classics live from the start shot until the exciting finish. Cyclingnews will again provide live start-to-finish coverage of Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, April 17, and Liège - Bastogne - Liège on Sunday, April 21.
In addition, Cyclingnews' staff is on the scene to interview riders both before and after the races, and get photos of the teams preparing for the race.
Flèche Wallonne kicks off at 11:50 am CET on Wednesday, with our live coverage starting a little earlier. The race then wends 205 kilometers from Binche to Huy, taking in 12 climbs. The fame and feared Mur de Huy, with a gradient up to 9.3% will be tackled three times, including for the finish.
Liège - Bastogne - Liège gets off to an earlier start, at 10:15 am CET on Sunday. After starting in downtown Liège, the course runs 261.5km through the Belgian countryside, with 11 climbs, before finishing in Ans at about 5 pm, CET.
