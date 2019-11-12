Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020

US Continental team Floyd's Pro Cycling will not continue in 2020 after owners announced today that the team currently sponsored by Floyd Landis could not find a title sponsor for next season.

The news brings to an end the program run by Scott McFarlane and directed by Gord Fraser that started in 2013 as the 'Medique-Silber Investments' club team and then jumped to the Continental level as 'Silber Investments' through 2018.

Landis stepped up to provide the title sponsorship this season, using money he obtained through a whistleblower lawsuit against former teammate Lance Armstrong. Canadian laws prevented Landis from using his 'Floyd's of Leadville' cannabis/CBD business name as the title sponsor, however, and so Floyd's Pro Cycling was born.

Landis' deal with McFarlane's CanAm management company, which owned the team since 2013, was for one year only, and McFarlane and crew said in a statement posted on the team website that they were unable to find a replacement.

Floyd's Pro Cycling fielded 12 riders in 2019, mostly from the US and Canada, with the exceptions of Australian Jonny Clarke and Romanian Serghei Tevtcov, who told Cyclingnews last week that he will ride next season for Team Sapura, a Continental program registered in Malaysia.

Nicolas Zukowsky, who joined the team in 2017, announced previously that he will ride for Rally UHC on the Pro Continental level next year. The fate for the team's other riders is not yet known, but Cyclingnews understands Travis McCabe, the two-time and current US criterium champion, is in talks with a WorldTour team about the 2020 season.

Other riders on the 2019 roster included Alex Cowan, Noah Granigan, Emile Jean, Carson Miles, Robin Plamondon, Noah Simms, Jacob Stitler and former American U23 champion Keegan Swirbul, who was eighth overall at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah this year.

"Of all the great moments this year, and with 34 wins and 3 national champions we had a lot [of moments] to choose from; the one that sticks out for me was Jonny Clarke’s win in Taiwan," McFarlane said in his statement, recalling the season's highlights.

"Johnny brings informed leadership to any team lucky enough to have him on board. He is able to share knowledge in ways that make those around him better. That skill can often place him in a supporting role. It was therefore great to see Johnny take home the yellow jersey from Taiwan."

McFarlane also thanked the team's sponsors and supporters, especially Landis and and Roger Worthington, the Bend, Oregon, attorney and businessman who provided a temporary title sponsorship so the team could enter the Tour of Utah after organisers demanded Landis' name be removed from all branding.

"Floyd Landis supported our team at a time when North American road racing needed it and when he could have easily used that money to support the growth of Floyd’s of Leadville," McFarlane wrote. "His decision to be the title sponsor of our team was in part an act of loyalty to Gord Fraser and a sincere wish to help young riders on our team.

"His focus for the time being has moved on from road racing, and the title sponsorship of our team was perhaps a final gesture before turning his full attention to his business. Every single one of us involved with this team was so lucky to meet Floyd at this moment in his life, and we wish everyone at Floyd’s of Leadville nothing but success."

McFarlane then went on to add a "special nod" to Worthington.

"He has done more for cycling in North America than most people know. He has supported races such as the Dana Point Grand Prix and more recently the Cascade Classic, but check out the Worthy Brewing website. Look at all the community activities, local musicians and celestial gatherings that flow through that place."