Florencio joins Geox-TMC for 2011

Photo Gallery: Training camp in Spain precedes presentation in Italy
The Geox-TMC squad of Grand Tour champions Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov are getting prepared for the 2011 season with a training camp in Vila-Seca near Tarragona, Spain. The team will remain at the camp through January 16 before its presentation at the end of the month near the Geox headquarters in Montebelluna, Italy.
Joining the team at the camp is the newest member, Spaniard Xavier Florencio. The winner of the 2006 Clasica San Sebastian was without a contract after the Cervélo TestTeam disbanded.
Florencio was critical of his former team after it dropped him on the eve of the Tour de France because he had used medicine to treat a saddle sore that was not approved by the team and contained the banned substance ephedrine.
The team has yet to reveal the design of its clothing for the 2011 season, but have been equipped with their Fuji Altamira road bikes, built with Shimano and Oval Concept components, Rotor cranksets and Hutchinson tires.
Team Geox-TMC for 2011
Tomas Alberio Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano David Blanco Rodriguez Matthias Brändle Giampaolo Cheula Juan Jose Cobo Acebo Daniele Colli Marco Corti David De La Fuente Rasilla Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo Arkaitz Duran Aroca Fabio Felline Xavier Florencio Cabre Noe Gianetti David Gutierrez Gutierrez Dmitriy Kozontchuk Marko Kump Denis Menchov Matteo Pelucchi Daniele Ratto Carlos Sastre Candil Rafael Valls Ferri Marcel Wyss
