Florencio joins Geox-TMC for 2011

Image 1 of 31 The Geox-TMC team get set to head out for training. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 2 of 31 Could these red, white and black helmets be a hint of the Geox-TMC color scheme? (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 3 of 31 The group heads out. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 4 of 31 Look! I'm riding with Denis Menchov! (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 5 of 31 Carlos Sastre is dwarfed by his new teammate Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 6 of 31 The team head down the motorway (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 7 of 31 The team car pauses to wait for the riders. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 8 of 31 Stefano Zanini, the team's DS, gets a wheel. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 9 of 31 Marcel Wyss is new to the team (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 10 of 31 Dmitriy Kozontchuk came across to the team with Denis Menchov from Rabobank (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 11 of 31 Daniele Nardello takes a call. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 12 of 31 Geox-TMC out training in Spain. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 13 of 31 Sastre wants to keep going, but his teammates need a break (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 14 of 31 The Russians adjust their bikes. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 15 of 31 Carlos Sastre waits patiently. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 16 of 31 Dmitriy Kozontchuk towers over his teammates (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 17 of 31 Rafael Valls comes from the Footon-Servetto team (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 18 of 31 Carlos Sastre at the Geox-TMC camp in Vilaseca (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 19 of 31 Carlos Sastre shows off the 2011 Geox-TMC Fuji (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 20 of 31 The team bikes are ready to go (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 21 of 31 Rotor provided the cranks for Team Geox-TMC (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 22 of 31 Shimano Dura Ace is the team's choice for components. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 23 of 31 Guess who this bike belongs to? (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 24 of 31 The team get ready for the training ride. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 25 of 31 The Geox-TMC team is keeping its 2011 kit hidden for now. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 26 of 31 Carlos Sastre prepares for the training ride. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 27 of 31 Sastre checks out the team's gear. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 28 of 31 Carlos Sastre ready to get on his new ride. (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 29 of 31 Riders roll out for the Geox-TMC training camp (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 30 of 31 Xavier Florencio is the team's newest recruit (Image credit: María Rodríguez) Image 31 of 31 The team head off into the mist. (Image credit: María Rodríguez)

The Geox-TMC squad of Grand Tour champions Carlos Sastre and Denis Menchov are getting prepared for the 2011 season with a training camp in Vila-Seca near Tarragona, Spain. The team will remain at the camp through January 16 before its presentation at the end of the month near the Geox headquarters in Montebelluna, Italy.

Joining the team at the camp is the newest member, Spaniard Xavier Florencio. The winner of the 2006 Clasica San Sebastian was without a contract after the Cervélo TestTeam disbanded.

Florencio was critical of his former team after it dropped him on the eve of the Tour de France because he had used medicine to treat a saddle sore that was not approved by the team and contained the banned substance ephedrine.

The team has yet to reveal the design of its clothing for the 2011 season, but have been equipped with their Fuji Altamira road bikes, built with Shimano and Oval Concept components, Rotor cranksets and Hutchinson tires.

Team Geox-TMC for 2011

Tomas Alberio

Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano

David Blanco Rodriguez

Matthias Brändle

Giampaolo Cheula

Juan Jose Cobo Acebo

Daniele Colli

Marco Corti

David De La Fuente Rasilla

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo

Arkaitz Duran Aroca

Fabio Felline

Xavier Florencio Cabre

Noe Gianetti

David Gutierrez Gutierrez

Dmitriy Kozontchuk

Marko Kump

Denis Menchov

Matteo Pelucchi

Daniele Ratto

Carlos Sastre Candil

Rafael Valls Ferri

Marcel Wyss

