First wave of UCI World CyclingTour results published

Riders in the finishing straight. (Image credit: Mark Sharon and friends)

After six rounds of qualifying the results from the first wave of UCI World CyclingTour events have been published. The qualifying events lead up to the world championships, which take place later this year.

“We have thirteen qualifying events spread all over the world across different continents. If there’s road race then the first 25 per cent over the line per age category will qualify for the world championships. If there’s a time trial then the first 50 per cent qualify,” said UCI World CyclingTour coordinator Erwin Vervecken.

To find out where the next rounds of qualifying take place, click here.

Gran Fondo Saint Tropez (France), 7 April 2013

Road races

Female

30-34 Mary Harries (France)

35-39 Stephanie Gros (France)

40-44 Karine Saysset (France)

Male

16-29 Martin Kelderman (Netherlands)

30-34 Philippe Legros (France)

35-39 David De Vecchi (France)

40-44 Frederic Ostian (France)

45-49 Patrick Fiorentino (France)

50-54 Christian Gratiot (France)

55-59 Serge Giorgalla (France)

60-64 Michel Moggia (France)

65+ Jean Claude Vecrin (France)

UWCT Perth (Australia), 12-14 April 2013

Time Trial

Female

16-29 Emily Mcredmond (Australia)

30-34 Christina Ladyman (Australia)

35-39 Amanda Nabi (Australia)

40-44 Lisa Hanley (Australia)

45-49 Mary-Anne Elkington (Australia)

50-54 Elizabeth Nathan (Australia)

55-59 Jennifer Sammons (Australia)

65+ Liz Randall (Australia)

Male

16-29 Brendon Meney (Australia)

30-34 Carlos De Oliveira (Australia)

35-39 Rob Carlisle (Australia)

40-44 Matt Dec (Australia)

45-49 Andrew Patten (Australia)

50-54 Chris Singleton (Australia)

55-59 Peter Ritchie (Australia)

60-64 Gary Boylan (Australia)

65+ John Horsburgh (Australia)

Road Race

Female

16-29 Jessica Huston (Australia)

30-34 Clare Mandeno (Australia)

35-39 Amanda Nabi (Australia)

40-44 Lisa Hanley (Australia)

45-49 Natalie Roberts (Australia)

50-54 Kea Mumford (Australia)

55-59 Jennifer Sammons (Australia)

Males

16-29 Theo Yates (Australia)

30-34 Graham Topp (Australia)

35-39 Ryan Suckling (Australia)

40-44 Fenton Moran (Australia)

45-49 Harry Hanley (Australia)

50-54 Paul Miller (Australia)

55-59 Bruce Goddard (Australia)

60-64 Gary Boylan (Australia)

65+ Richard Barville (Australia)

Ridge Hill Putnam Cycling Classic, Cold Spring, NY (USA), 5 May 2013

Road Race

Female

30-34 Andrea Vasilevski (USA)

35-39 Alison Jones (USA)

40-44 Amy Thornquist (USA)

45-49 Jennifer Slawta (USA)

50-54 Kate Marshall (USA)

55-59 Mary Hynes Johanson (USA)

60-64 Carole Vanier (Canada)

65+ Melinda Berge (USA)

Male

16-29 Robert Hargrove (Canada)

30-34 Chad Butts (USA)

35-39 Eric Boone (USA)

40-44 Scottie Weiss (USA)

45-49 Robert Nunes (Costa Rica)

50-54 Andre Lamarche (Canada)

55-59 George Smith (USA)

60-64 Richard Mull (USA)

65+ Ed Charberlin (USA)

Copenhagen Gran Fondo, Copenhagen (Denmark), 10-12 May 2013

Time Trial

Female

16-29 Kamilla Vallin (Denmark)

30-34 Britt Lauenborg (Denmark)

35-39 Betina Cramer (Denmark)

40-44 Siren Wulff (Norway)

45-49 Anny Hauglid (Norway)

50-54 Lotta Jegenstam (Sweden)

55-59 Lone Drejer (Denmark)

Male

16-29 Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)

30-34 Elijus Civilis Lithuania

35-39 Heine Hansen (Denmark)

40-44 Martin Hammer Larsen (Denmark)

45-49 Jesper Nielsen (Denmark)

50-54 Gabor Kloczl (Denmark)

55-59 Jan Erik Sonju (Norway)

60-64 Ladislav Longauer (Slovakia)

65+ Jan Karlsson (Sweden)

Road Race

Female

16-29 Eva Synnestvedt Hansen (Denmark)

30-34 Riikka Pynnonen (Finland)

35-39 Ditte Clausen (Denmark)

40-44 Siren Wulff (Norway)

45-49 Mette Line Eriksen (Denmark)

50-54 Marion Nilsen (Norway)

55-59 Lone Drejer (Denmark)

Male

16-29 Morten Pedersen (Denmark)

30-34 Nils Eigil Bradtberg (Denmark)

35-39 Lars Thomsen (Denmark)

40-44 Mads Bugge Andersen (Denmark)

45-49 Jesper Nielsen (Denmark)

50-54 Dag Foseid (Norway)

55-59 Hakan Persson (Sweden)

60-64 John Warnock (Canada)

65+ Jan Karlsson (Sweden)

Cretan Gran Fondo, Chania (Greece), 17-19 May 2013

Time Trial

Female

16-29 Sofia Archaggelaki (Greece)

Male

16-29 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Greece)

30-34 Nikos Gerolymatos (Greece)

35-39 Panagiotis Exarchopoulos (Greece)

40-44 Loukas Katapodis (Greece)

45-49 Tim Carter (Great Britain)

50-54 Roberto Rosati (Italy)

55-59 Franco Bensi (Italy)

60-64 Tinus Havinga (South Africa)

65+ Jan Brander (Netherlands)

Road Race

Female

35-39 Eleni Tsabari (Greece)

Male

16-29 Michael Kortsydakis (Greece)

30-34 Nikos Gerolymatos (Greece)

35-39 Etienne Bonello Malta

40-44 Panagiotis Skylodimos (Greece)

45-49 Tim Carter (Great Britain)

50-54 Roberto Rosati (Italy)

55-59 Franco Bensi (Italy)

60-64 Panagiotis Petrogiannis (Greece)

65+ Herman Van den Borre (Belgium)

Gran Fondo Eddy Merckx, Huy (Belgium), 26 May 2013

Road Race

Female

16-29 Kirsten Niessen (Netherlands)

30-34 Margriet De Beus (Belgium)

35-39 Ils Van Der Moeren (Belgium)

40-44 Ingrid Haast (Netherlands)

45-49 Katja Stopp (Germany)

50-54 Linda Eiler (Germany)

55-59 Annie De Storme (Belgium)

60-64 Marti Valks (Netherlands)

Males

16-29 Khalid Assojaa (Belgium)

30-34 Bart Bury (Belgium)

35-39 Thom Rutten (Netherlands)

40-44 Bart Deurbroeck (Belgium)

45-49 Guy De Coster (Belgium)

50-54 Huib De Vries (Netherlands)

55-59 Willy Verdonck (Belgium)

60-64 Rudolf Sluyts (Belgium)

65+ David Rutherford (Great Britain)