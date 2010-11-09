First two Australian mountain bike series events cancelled

Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA) announced the cancellation of the first two four cross rounds of its national mountain bike series on Monday. The rounds had been scheduled for this weekend, November 13-14 at the Sydney Olympic Park.

Related Articles Silence-Lotto lifts form before Flanders

"We were staging these rounds in conjunction with the Xsport Games ... who have this morning informed us of their cancelation of the entire Xsport Games event. This is evidently due to a legal injunction and a dispute with ESPN," read a statement from MTBA on its website.

"Unfortunately this cancelation is beyond our control and many other national sporting bodies have also been affected by the cancelation."

"We understand that this may impact on travel costs which are not refundable and as a good will gesture MTBA will be happy to consider reimbursement of any non-refundable travel costs."

Those affected are urged to submit claim information for consideration and the organization promises that entry fees for the event will be refunded.

MTBA said it is looking for alternative venues to host two four cross rounds.

The Australian Mountain Bike National Series will now kick off with cross country and short track events at You Yangs Regional Park on November 19-20.

The complete schedule for the 2010-2011 Jayco Australian MTB Series is now:

November 19-21: You Yangs MTB Park, Victoria (cross country #1 and short track #1)

December 10-12: Glenorchy MTB Park, Tasmania (cross country #2, short track #2, downhill #1 and four cross #1)

January 14-16: Baw Baw, Victoria (downhill #2)

February 4-6: Mt Buller, Victoria (cross country #3, short track #3, downhill #3)

March 18-20: Shepparton, Victoria (cross country #4, short track #4, downhill #4, four cross #2)*

* indicates the event will be held in conjunction with the 2011 Oceania MTB and Road Championships.