Finish-line truss collapse injures one at Tour of Utah

Image 1 of 2 The finish line truss at the Tour of Utah's stage 5 lays across the road after high winds blew it down during the awards ceremony. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 2 Riders pass under the finish-line truss during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

An exciting stage 5 at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah was marred when the finish-line truss collapsed in strong winds that kicked up minutes after the stage concluded. The collapse occurred while photographers, race staff and spectators were watching the podium ceremony.

Race spokesman Frank Zang said one person was injured in the collapse and transported to a local hospital, although Zang would not elaborate on the extent of the injuries or whether the victim was part of the race staff, media or a spectator.

"After the conclusion of the Tour of Utah stage 5, those high storm winds caused the start/finish line truss to be blown over on the roadway on 500 North," Zang said. "The race had been completed and the awards ceremony was taking place on the main stage. One individual was injured and transported to the University of Utah hospital."

The post-race press conference was cancelled, as riders and support staff quickly left the venue due to the storm conditions.