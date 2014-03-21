Final teams confirmed for Britain's Women's Tour
Lointek, Swiss national team complete 16-team field
The organisers for The Women's Tour today announced the final two teams which have been invited to the new five-day stage race taking place in Great Britain from May 7 through May 11. The Spanish Lointek squad as well as the Swiss national team round out the 16-team line-up for the first UCI-sanctioned women's stage race to be contested in Great Britain.
Lointek's roster includes a mixture of Spanish and French professionals, among the latter is 2010 French road champion Melodie Lesueur and Aude Biannic, tenth in the road race at the 2012 Olympics.
Switzerland will ride The Women's Tour with a young squad, including reigning U23 mountain bike cross country world champion Jolanda Neff, ranked fifth in the UCI's world cross country rankings.
Other national teams already receiving invites include Great Britain and the Netherlands, while the bulk of The Women's Tour line-up consists of 13 trade teams.
Full list of teams for The Women's Tour:
Astana Bepink Women's Team (Ita)
Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Ned)
Estado de Mexico Faren (Mex)
Great Britain (GBr)
Hitec Products (Nor)
Lointek (Spa)
Lotto Belisol Ladies (Bel)
Matrix Fitness-Vulpine (GBr)
Netherlands (Ned)
Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)
Orica-AIS (Aus)
Rabo Liv Women's Cycling Team (Ned)
Specialized-lululemon (USA)
Switzerland (Swi)
UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA)
Wiggle Honda (GBr)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy