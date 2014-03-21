Final teams confirmed for Britain's Women's Tour

Image 1 of 3 Reigning U23 cross country world champion Jolanda Neff will headline Switzerland's road national team at the inaugural Women's Tour in Great Britain (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 2 of 3 2010 French road champion Melodie Lesueur will be part of the Spanish Lointek team's line-up for the inaugural editon of Britain's Women's Tour (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Aude Biannic, on the attack in the 2014 Tour of Qatar, will be part of the Spanish Lointek team's line-up for the inaugural Women's Tour in Great Britain (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade)

The organisers for The Women's Tour today announced the final two teams which have been invited to the new five-day stage race taking place in Great Britain from May 7 through May 11. The Spanish Lointek squad as well as the Swiss national team round out the 16-team line-up for the first UCI-sanctioned women's stage race to be contested in Great Britain.

Lointek's roster includes a mixture of Spanish and French professionals, among the latter is 2010 French road champion Melodie Lesueur and Aude Biannic, tenth in the road race at the 2012 Olympics.

Switzerland will ride The Women's Tour with a young squad, including reigning U23 mountain bike cross country world champion Jolanda Neff, ranked fifth in the UCI's world cross country rankings.

Other national teams already receiving invites include Great Britain and the Netherlands, while the bulk of The Women's Tour line-up consists of 13 trade teams.

Full list of teams for The Women's Tour:

Astana Bepink Women's Team (Ita)

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Ned)

Estado de Mexico Faren (Mex)

Great Britain (GBr)

Hitec Products (Nor)

Lointek (Spa)

Lotto Belisol Ladies (Bel)

Matrix Fitness-Vulpine (GBr)

Netherlands (Ned)

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)

Orica-AIS (Aus)

Rabo Liv Women's Cycling Team (Ned)

Specialized-lululemon (USA)

Switzerland (Swi)

UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team (USA)

Wiggle Honda (GBr)