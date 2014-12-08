Final day silver medal for Australia at Track World Cup

Scott Law won the silver medal in the omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Scott Law's second place in the men's omnium saw Australia finish the second round of the 2014-15 Track World Cup in London with three silvers and one gold medal. The 23-year-old Law won the 1km individual time trial and flying lap events in the omnium and while he was unable to overcome a 24 point deficient to Colombia's Fernando Gaviria Rendon, it was a satisfying result on his return to World Cup racing.

"I'm very happy with how I went," said Law, who last rode a World Cup in December 2010. "I didn't have the greatest first day but Matt Gilmore kept my head on straight and I knew day two would be better."

"It feels a little strange being back at a World Cup," said Law. "I didn't set myself high goals going into London, I just wanted to see how I would go."

In the women's omnium, Isabella King was the best placed Australian in fourth place having occupied a medal position earlier in the day. King was seventh in the 500m time trial and tenth in the flying lap to start the points race in fourth place. Despite picking up points through the sprints, King's position remained unchanged with 12 points separating her from the bronze medal won by Kirsten Wild (Netherlands). Olympic and world champion Laura Trott (Great Britain) won the omnium with 193 points.

In the women's keiran, Anna Meares started off with a win over Nicky Degrendale but a fifth place in the second round saw her miss out on a place in the final. The multiple world champion placed second behind Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuenia in the 7-12 final to finish the event in eight place. China's Shuang Guo won the final ahead of world champion Kristina Vogel (Germany).

In the men's sprint, World Cup leader Matthew Glaetzer was the third fastest qualifier with 10.015 seconds while Peter Lewis was fourth with the same time as his compatriot. Lewis lost his 1/16 final heat to Russian Denis Dmitriev while Glaetzer won his heat against Eoin Mullen to progress through to the quarter-finals.

In a photofinish, Nikita Shurshin (Russia) was judged to have defeated Glaetzer who then missed out again as Matt Archibald got the better of him in the 1/8 finals repechage by one thousandth of a second. In the final, Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) defeated Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) to win the gold medal.

The third and final round of the 2014-15 Track World Cup will be held in Cali, Colombia from 17-19 January 2015 with the world championships taking place at the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines from 18–22 February 2015.