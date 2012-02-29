Fever fells Zabriskie in Malaysia

Image 1 of 5 Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) relaxes prior to the start of stage two in front of a Putrajaya mosque. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 5 David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) remains in the tour leader's yellow jersey after the fourth stage (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 5 American David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) remains in the yellow jersey after the third stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 5 Nathan Haas with Garmin Barracuda teammate and tour leader David Zabriskie after a scorching day in the saddle. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 5 Tour leader David Zabriskie (Garmin Barracuda) does a little jig as he steps onto the podium in Parit Sulong. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Barracuda) was the big loser of yesterday’s 187.2 km run to Pandan Indah, conceding more than 19 minutes to stage winner Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli), his yellow jersey, and any hope of overall honours.

The American dropped off the back of the bunch at the same point as an injured Adam Phelan (Drapac), with the Australian barely able to use his right knee since a crash on Saturday.

Initially several teammates were sent back to help Zabriskie, but when it became clear that he was not going to be able to recover, only Raymond Kreder remained to escort him to the finish.

Competition Director Allan Peiper said the team was still trying to figure out exactly what had gone wrong with the American.

"We are really not sure what happened to Dave Zabriskie," said Peiper to Cyclingnews. "He had a little fever two nights ago but before yesterday’s stage he seemed okay health-wise. The only other explanation could be some heat stroke or severe dehydration from the really hot days just before. We’re still unsure though. "

The team is now hoping that Tom Danielson, who has won the race once before back in 2003, will be able to retake yellow after yesterday's disappointment.

"We will see what happens on Genting, but we’re banking on him," concluded Peiper.