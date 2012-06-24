FDJ-BigMat names Tour de France team

Image 1 of 3 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and his third-place trophy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The FDJ-BigMat team today named its Tour de France team, passing over new French champion Nacer Bouhanni. He will instead focus on the Vuelta a España.

The Tour team is built around Belarus sprinter Yauheni Hutarovich, the only non-French rider on the squad for the race. The team will look to 22-year-old Thibaut Pinot, a Tour debutant, for the young riders classification.

Arnold Jeannesson, who last year was 14th in the Tour and wore the white jersey for several days is not on the line-up after a fever caused him to drop out of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The team will have experience in the form of Sandy Casar, Matthieu Ladagnous, Anthony Roux, Jérémy Roy and Arthur Vichot along with Pierrick Fédrigo and Cédric Pineau.