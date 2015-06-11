Farrar transitions from sprinter to lead-out man ahead of Tour de France
American hopes to race into condition at the Dauphiné
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
It’s almost exactly four years since Tyler Farrar claimed his one and only Tour de France stage but next month the American is set to return to the race for the first time since 2012.
Related Articles
A year earlier, when he won a stage into Redon, Farrar was at the top of his game, with talk of a green jersey challenge mooted before the race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy