Farrar transitions from sprinter to lead-out man ahead of Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Tyler Farrar (MTN) struggles in the conditions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) got caught behind a late-race crash. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 5 of 5 Tyler Farrar (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It’s almost exactly four years since Tyler Farrar claimed his one and only Tour de France stage but next month the American is set to return to the race for the first time since 2012.

A year earlier, when he won a stage into Redon, Farrar was at the top of his game, with talk of a green jersey challenge mooted before the race.



