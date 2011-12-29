Farrar, Devolder to lead teams in Algarve

Tyler Farrar dedictated his first Tour de France stage win to his late friend Wouter Weylandt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tyler Farrar will lead Garmin-Cervelo in the Volta ao Algarve in February, while 2008 winner Stijn Devolder will be there for Vacansoleil. The UCI 2.1-ranked Portuguese race takes place February 15-19.

According to biciciclismo.com, Devolder will be supported by, amongst others, Gustav Larsson and Lieuwe Westra. Farrar will be accompanied by Heinrich Haussler, and Koldo Fernandez, both of whom have won stages in the race, as well as Murilo Fischer.

Other top riders already announced for the race include 2009 and 2010 winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank), Andreas Klöden (RadioShack-Nissan) and Bradley Wiggins and Edvald Boasson Hagen of Team Sky.

So far, 16 teams have been announced as participating. They include 10 WorldTour teams: AG2R, BMC, Garmin-Cervelo, Lotto-Belisol, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Rabobank, RadioShack-Nissan, Saxo Bank, Sky and Vacansoleil. Topsport Vlaanderen and UnitedHealthcare will represent the Professional Continental ranked teams, with four Portuguese Continental teams filling out the field.