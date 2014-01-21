Trending

Evans says Gerrans is man to beat at Tour Down Under

Former world champion concedes eleven seconds to two-time winner Simon Gerrans

Image 1 of 3

Cadel Evans (BMC) began his season on home roads.

Cadel Evans (BMC) began his season on home roads.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 3

Cadel Evans (BMC).

Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 3

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) in action

Cadel Evans (Team BMC) in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Cadel Evans (BMC) has labelled Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) as "the man to beat" after the two-time Tour Down Under champion took stage one of the 2014 race in emphatic fashion with an impressive sprint victory over Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) and newly-crowned Australian criterium champion Steele von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp).

Related Articles

Evans believes Tour Down Under opening stage suits riding style should it proceed

Evans defends Alessandro Ballan's explanation for ban

Tanner fractures collarbone in late Tour Down Under crash