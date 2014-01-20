Evans defends Alessandro Ballan's explanation for ban

Image 1 of 4 Cadel Evans (Team BMC) in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) sets the pace in the peloton (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 3 of 4 André Greipel and Cadel Evans wait for the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Cadel Evans (Team BMC Racing) (Image credit: AFP)

In a semi-private press conference in Adelaide during the Tour Down Under’s rest day, BMC captain and former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans was quick to share his thoughts over ex-teammate Alessandro Ballan, who had his BMC Racing team contract torn up after receiving a two-year ban by the Italian Olympic Committee anti-doping tribunal.

"I don’t know all the details," Evans told limited media sources including Cyclingnews. "The only thing it appears to me is that [cycling] must be the only profession in the world where looking after your health and trying to be healthy can ruin your career and all but ruin your life."





In addition to his two-year ban, Ballan is also faces criminal proceedings along with 28 other riders, trainers, pharmacists and directeurs sportifs. The trial is set to resume on January 24.