Evans not happy after Monte Grappa

Cadel Evans (BMC) confirmed he is one of the major contenders for the overall victory at the Giro d’Italia. Thanks to a strong ride on Monte Grappa, he managed to regain some of the time he lost to Carlos Sastre and new race leader David Arroyo but he still wasn’t satisfied with his ride, especially on the descent.

Evans lost contact with Vincenzo Nibali, Ivan Basso and Michele Scarponi towards the top of the Monte Grappa but got back to Basso and Scarponi on the descent. However he described the way he rode downhill as “a disgrace”.

“It hasn’t been a great day for me”, he told Cyclingnews, when he crossed the finishing line in Asolo. “I think I’ve suffered a bit. It was the first hot and humid day.”

“The Liquigas team has demonstrated to be the strongest team of this Giro d’Italia,” he then said in Italian. "Nibali rode like a beast. He took a lot of risks. It was his day. I managed to stay with these guys up the climb without feeling at my best, so the outcome is pretty good. I’m happy with my progression on GC.”

Evans moved up from 15th overall 11.10 down on the pink jersey at the start of the stage, to tenth, 7.26 behind new race leader Arroyo.

After a difficult day, he hopes to feel more at his ease on the steeper slopes of the Zoncolan on Sunday.

“I’ll only attack if I have good legs, otherwise I’d take the risk of blowing”, he warned. “But uphill finishes are definitely the places for me to regain the time lost.”

The Australian has been a bit nervous in the past few days but seems more relax as the mountains arrive in the final week of the Giro d'Italia. The weaknesses of his BMC team will be less of a problem when it comes down to individual strength on the uphill finishes.