Evans and Knox penalized for shortcut at Cape Epic

Image 1 of 3 Max Knox of FedGroup Itec gives his partner, Kevin Evans a hand (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 3 Kevin Evans (front) and Max Knox of team Fedgroup Itec (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 3 Kevin Evans and Max Knox of team Fedgroup Itec crossing a river (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)

An appeal by Kevin Evans and Max Knox (FedGroup Itec) against their one-hour penalty for taking an illegal shortcut in the Cape Epic failed on Thursday night.

The penalty effectively ended their pursuit of the red Africa jersey - for the first all-African team to finish - and they appeared to be taking it easy on Friday's stage 5.

Other riders complained after Evans apparently took a short cut across an uphill switchback on stage 4.

The Commissaires Panel said in a statement that a protest had been made to the race office: it was stated that a member of team 13 (Kevin Evans) deviated from the course (took a shortcut) and in doing so gained an unfair advantage over other riders.

"Review of Go-Pro camera footage from the rider immediately behind the rider in question, as well as footage from team 13's own Go-Pro (attached to the bicycle of the accused rider) confirms that the incident occurred, and that an unfair advantage was gained."

Organizers shared the video clips, which clearly show the infraction.