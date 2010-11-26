Euskaltel-Euskadi announces Tour Down Under line-up

Team Euskaltel wating for the start. (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Euskaltel-Euskadi is sending its sprinters to the Tour Down Under. The Basque team announced its line-up Friday for its first race of the 2011 season.

Gorka Izaguirre, who had two wins last season, and Ruben Perez, with one, will look to challenge Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo).

Ivan Velasco will be the team's man for the fifth stage, which takes the peloton over the Willunga climbs twice.

The team finished last in the team rankings at the 2010 race, with Ivan Velasco the top finisher in 18th place.

The Tour Down Under is the first ProTour race of the season, from January 18-23. It runs for six stages, all in the Adelaide, Australia, area. The Cancer Council Classic criterium will be held on January 16.

Euskaltel-Eusakadi for the Santos Tour Down Under: Rubén Pérez, Iñaki Isasi, Gorka Izaguirre, Ivan Velasco, Miguel Minguez, Daniel Sesma and Ion Izaguirre.