Eric Young leads 10-rider roster for Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling

The Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling Team returns as a UCI Continental team in 2021 with four new faces on its 10-rider roster. Three young Americans have been added this year - Tyrel Fuchs, Eddy Huntsman and Eli Husted – along with Mexican Fabrizio Von Nacher.

Before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic slammed shut domestic racing opportunities in the US, Elevate-Webiplex was able to secure six podiums at the Tour de Taiwan, including three stage wins and the overall points classification title by veteran American Eric Young. He leads the list of returning riders, which includes Sam Bassetti, Gavin Hoover, Alfredo Rodriguez, Jordan Cheyne, and Adam Roberge.

“We have so much depth and experience with these riders. Sam and Alfredo are some of the fastest sprinters in the US. Our Canadian duo, Jordan and Adam, will lead the team for the overall classification battles in the stage races and Gavin will be focusing on winning a medal in Tokyo. We are really excited about the roster we have created for the 2021 season and look forward to racing this upcoming year,” said General Manager Paul Abrahams.

The core of returning riders have been together with Abrahams’ California-based squad for three or more years. In 2019 the team scored 50 victories and finished as the top-ranked team on USA Cycling’s Pro Road Tour. The team added Webiplex as a co-title sponsor for the 2020 campaign and has high hopes the PRT calendar will resume this summer in the US for the team to show off its sponsors, including KHS bikes, as well as sprint and time trial specialists.

Young, 31, will return as the team leader and top sprinter. A two-time US Pro Criterium champion, Young has a long resume of sprint wins, including five stages at the Tour of the Gila, three stages at the GP Cycliste de Saguenay, and two each at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and Tour de Korea.

“I am super excited for the opportunity to race again with the Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling team in 2021. It’s a group of young, humble, and hungry bike racers that have proven to have the most committed lead-out train in the US. I’m hoping to add my strengths to the team, share what I’ve learned with the guys, and make a bunch of new memories by winning some big races,” said Young.

Husted and Huntsman are both just 18 years old, having moved from junior development programs with Hot Tubes and Team Swift, respectively. Fuchs, 21, was 10th in the 2019 U23 Time Trial championship. Nacer, 27, spent some time with the team in 2014 when it was KHS-Maxxis p/b Jakroo and spent some time gaining experience in Europe. He adds more speed for one-day races and flat stages.

The team will hold its training camp in Temecula, California, March 22-29, with plans to travel to the Tour of Japan for its first stage race, May 23-30, then return to the US to focus on the Pro Road Calendar events. The team is also looking to add UCI events in Taiwan, Japan, and Malaysia. Hoover has qualified for the USA Cycling Long Team on the track to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“With the Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling Team there is so much to be excited about. We have learned in 2020 to be flexible and adaptable to the changing landscape and environment. The team will be looking to win races all season long,” Abrahams added.

Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling roster for 2021