Endura Racing unveils Blain signing at Silverstone launch

Image 1 of 6 Endura Racing's jersey's for the 2010 season were on show. (Image credit: Endura Racing) Image 2 of 6 The riders from Endura Racing relax ahead of the team's launch. (Image credit: Endura Racing) Image 3 of 6 Endura Racing was launched at the Silverstone race circuit. (Image credit: Endura Racing) Image 4 of 6 Ian Wilkinson stands in front of the LOOK time trail machine the team will use throughout 2010. (Image credit: Endura Racing) Image 5 of 6 The team's key rider Rob Hayles, a former British champion, with Endura's Jim McFarlane. (Image credit: Endura Racing) Image 6 of 6 Not all of Endura Racing's riders were at the launch, with its two New Zealand riders busy competing at the Tour of Wellington. (Image credit: Endura Racing)

Endura Racing took the wraps off its new line-up at the weekend, including a surprise last minute signing in the form of Alexandre Blain. The French rider has spent the last two seasons at ProTour outfit Cofidis, which closed its doors at the end of 2009.

The Continental team features predominately riders from Great Britain, including former British Road Champion Rob Hayles, with Blain one of the few exceptions. In addition to the Frenchman, Endura Racing’s roster includes New Zealand duo Jack Bauer - the current national champion - and Jason Christie.

“The scene is set now,” said Hayles. “Today's nerves quickly turned to confidence and pride as the morning went on. It has been a perfect send-off for the guys as we now embark on our race programme – it really is up to us now.

“We are all looking forward to getting out there and riding,” he added. “We have the Tour of Mediterranean in early February, and then the whole of the squad convene in Nice on the 15th of Feb for our first full training camp.”

Endura Racing has some big races listed on its schedule for the year. In addition to domestic events in the United Kingdom, Endura Racing will contest races in greater Europe like Tour Méditerranéen, Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia and Vuelta a Castilla y Leon. It also lists the Tour of Britain, Tour of Ireland and Tour of Missouri on its race schedule for 2010.

The team’s launch was held at the Porsche Human Performance Centre at Silverstone, England. It announced the team’s athletes would be trained at PHPC during the team launch.

Endura Racing 2010 roster: Rob Hayles (Eng), James Moss (Eng), Jack Bauer (NZ), Evan Oliphant (Sco), Jason Christie (NZ), Rob Partridge (Wal), Ross Creber (Sco), Scott Thwaites (Eng), Gary Hand (Sco), Callum Wilkinson (Sco), David Lines (Sco), Ian Wilkinson (Eng), James McCallum (Sco), Alexander King (Sco) and Alexandre Blain (Fra).