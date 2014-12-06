Ekimov supports Astana WorldTour licence
Katusha manager believes team should be fined
Katusha team manager Viatcheslav Ekimov believes that it would be wrong of the UCI’ s Licence Commission to strip the Astana team of their WorldTour licence for 2015. The Kazakh outfit must wait until December 10 to find out their fate after a series of doping infractions. If the decision goes against them then it could see them and reigning Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali consigned to fighting for wildcards at major races.
