Ekimov supports Astana WorldTour licence

Image 1 of 3 Team manager Viatcheslav Ekimov and Roman Arnold President Canyon Bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Team Katusha in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Team manager Viatcheslav Ekimov with team owner Igor Makarov (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katusha team manager Viatcheslav Ekimov believes that it would be wrong of the UCI’ s Licence Commission to strip the Astana team of their WorldTour licence for 2015. The Kazakh outfit must wait until December 10 to find out their fate after a series of doping infractions. If the decision goes against them then it could see them and reigning Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali consigned to fighting for wildcards at major races.



