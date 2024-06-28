'Either I win the Tour or not, and then next year there's another one' - Primož Roglič takes long view at Tour de France

By
published

Slovenian not concerned with running out of time to win the Tour de France at 34

Primož Roglič has dismissed any idea that this year's Tour de France may represent the last chance for him to realistically win the race as he takes on Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Remco Evenepoel with his new squad Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

The 34-year-old is taking on the Tour for the seventh time in his career and faces off against three major competitors, each of whom has an obstacle to overcome. Pogačar is racing his second Grand Tour of the year, for Vingegaard question marks hang over his recovery from the Itzulia Basque Country crash, and for Evenepoel whether he can win on his debut.

Dani Ostanek
