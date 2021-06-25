EF Education-Nippo partner with EasyPost ahead of Tour de France

EF Education-Nippo announced Friday that they have welcomed EasyPost as a partner and operations supplier at the Tour de France, that kicks off in Brest on Saturday, and through the remainder of the 2021 season.

The team will begin wearing the EasyPost logo on its helmets and team vehicles at this year’s Tour de France.

EF Education-Nippo explained in a press release that EasyPost’s mission is to remove the technical complexities of logistics so customers can grow their businesses.

"EasyPost was founded in 2012 as the first RESTful API for shipping, has thousands of customers shipping billions of dollars worth of packages annually. Its customers range in size from public companies to enterprise businesses, and EasyPost’s single integration allows businesses to streamline, automate, and gain end-to-end control of their shipping process with its suite of flexible solutions," read the team's statement.

EF Education-Nippo explained that it handles nearly 2,000 packages per year out of the “Service Course” located in Spain. The team ships items such as team kits, bicycles, and enough components to service more than 240 team bikes.

EF Education-Nippo will support Rigoberto Urán in what will be his eighth participation at the Tour de France. The team will also include Stefan Bissegger, Magnus Cort, Ruben Guerreiro, Sergio Andres Higuita, Neilson Powless, Jonas Rutsch and Michael Valgren Andersen.