EF Education-EasyPost roll out special Giro d'Italia kit

Because their usual jersey is too close to the Giro d'Italia's pink leader's jersey, the EF Education-EasyPost squad have once again changed their jersey for the first Grand Tour of 2022, this time rolling out a darker teal, pink and black design.

It is the third year in a row that the American team have used a different kit during the race. In 2020, the team were fined 4500 CHF for showing up at the team presentation wearing a bold geographic design with Palace Skateboards added as a sponsor. The switch-out design had not been registered prior to the deadline. The design itself, complete with duck-styled time trial helmets, went viral, with jerseys selling for over £600 on eBay.

Rapha's designers were back at it in 2021, dropping the Palace Skateboards collaboration (and the duck theme) for a modern art-inspired jersey dubbed 'Euphoria', which extended to the team's fleet of Cannondale bikes.

This year's design is a colour inversion of the team's normal kit, with the pink sections taking on darker hues behind the same sponsor logo placements.

The Giro d'Italia begins on Friday in Budapest with three stages in Hungary before the race transfers during Monday's extra rest day to Sicily for the first major summit finish on Mount Etna.