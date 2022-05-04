EF Education-EasyPost roll out special Giro d'Italia kit
By Cyclingnews published
American team swaps pink jersey for a black, teal and pink design
Because their usual jersey is too close to the Giro d'Italia's pink leader's jersey, the EF Education-EasyPost squad have once again changed their jersey for the first Grand Tour of 2022, this time rolling out a darker teal, pink and black design.
It is the third year in a row that the American team have used a different kit during the race. In 2020, the team were fined 4500 CHF for showing up at the team presentation wearing a bold geographic design with Palace Skateboards added as a sponsor. The switch-out design had not been registered prior to the deadline. The design itself, complete with duck-styled time trial helmets, went viral, with jerseys selling for over £600 on eBay.
Rapha's designers were back at it in 2021, dropping the Palace Skateboards collaboration (and the duck theme) for a modern art-inspired jersey dubbed 'Euphoria', which extended to the team's fleet of Cannondale bikes.
This year's design is a colour inversion of the team's normal kit, with the pink sections taking on darker hues behind the same sponsor logo placements.
The Giro d'Italia begins on Friday in Budapest with three stages in Hungary before the race transfers during Monday's extra rest day to Sicily for the first major summit finish on Mount Etna.
New kit, who dis’ 👌 👌The Maglia Rosa of #Giroditalia is so iconic so we’ve switched out our traditional pink colours. This limited edition kit will be available on @rapha soon! Maybe you’ll see us in Pink at the Giro 👀👕 pic.twitter.com/WaI41TAOKeMay 4, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.