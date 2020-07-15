eBay Finds: Vintage 'pantographed' Campagnolo, Cinelli and ITM components

Image 1 of 5 Some vintage 'pantographed' Campagnolo, Cinelli and ITM components available on eBay (Image credit: tonysarroni / eBay) Image 2 of 5 The beautifully pantographed Campagnolo Record brake levers are truly stunning (Image credit: tonysarroni / eBay) Image 3 of 5 These Campagnolo Record brake calipers feature Italian tricolore detailing (Image credit: tonysarroni / eBay) Image 4 of 5 This rather special ITM Goccia quill stem features the Colnago 'clubs' logo (Image credit: tonysarroni / eBay) Image 5 of 5 The Italian tricolore detail continues on the Campagnolo seatpost’s fluting (Image credit: tonysarroni / eBay)

We've found this little lot on our latest trawl of eBay: a vintage groupset, with pantograph-etching details, made up mainly of Campagnolo kit, with a little Cinelli and ITM thrown in there, too.

Campagnolo, Cinelli, Colnago, Italmanubri… Many an Italian-bike aficionado will search for components from such storied Italian parts-makers when putting together a classic Italian bike-build, and here are some of those very items – with the added appeal that many of the principal parts have Italian Tricolore pantograph etchings on them, which were all the rage for high-end parts in the early 1970s.

According to this Cyclingnews tech piece from 2014 about a 1972 Colnago Super Pantografata bike, the pantograph-etching work carried out on those frames and their matching Cinelli and Campagnolo components was all done in-house by Colnago.

No doubt that was the case for much of what's on offer here, too, including on the beautiful Colnago-badged Italmanubri – ITM – Goccia stem.

The fluted Campagnolo Super Record chainset and Campag seatpost scream 1960s and '70s cycling chic, and there are also some beautiful matching Record down-tube levers and Nuevo Record front and rear derailleurs, as well as a Cinelli 66 Campione del Mondo handlebar.

The pièce de résistance – however you say that in Italian – is really the Campag Record brake levers and calipers. They're described by the seller as "absolutely stunning", and it's certainly hard to disagree. The pantograph stripe details on the calipers again include the red, white and green of the Italian flag, and the colours feature once more in the etchings on the levers, which also come complete with gum-coloured hoods to really finish them off perfectly.

The beautifully pantographed Campagnolo Record brake levers are truly stunning (Image credit: tonysarroni / eBay)

These Campagnolo Record brake callipers feature Italian tricolore detailing (Image credit: tonysarroni / eBay)

You'll have to check out the listing for the full rundown of everything that's included, but the UK-based seller is asking £800 (US$1,010) for the lot, which is likely to appeal to anyone looking for some very special parts to finish off their vintage bike-build.

There's actually free postage offered within the UK, too – or you can pick-up in person if you're anywhere near Droitwich – but you're going to have to shell out a bit for this lot if you're based elsewhere.

We're constantly on the lookout for unique and rare cycling relics on eBay. If you have any suggestions or leads, please send them to cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com with 'eBay Finds' in the subject line.