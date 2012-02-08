E3 Prijs Vlaanderen wildcards announced

Image 1 of 3 The E3 Prijs Vlaanderen - Harelbeke podium: Jurgen Roelandts (2nd), Fabian Cancellara (1st) and Vladimir Gusev (3rd) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Filippo Pozzato and his Farnese Vini teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 An 1t4i rider out the saddle (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

There were no surprises as the wildcard invitations for the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke were announced on Wednesday, with the race organisers opting to invite the same seven teams that earned wildcard berths at Gent-Wevelgem.

Accent.Jobs-Willems Veranda's, Landbouwkrediet-Euphony, Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator, Project 1t4i, Europcar, Cofidis and Farnese Vini-Selle Italia are thus confirmed as the wildcards for the E3 Prijs, which takes place on March 23.

The seven teams join the 18 WorldTour teams, who are automatically invited to the race. The E3 Prijs is part of the WorldTour calendar for the first time in 2012, and moves from a Saturday to a Friday. Gent-Wevelgem takes place two days later, with the Tour of Flanders the following weekend.

With the exception of Cofidis, the remainder of the E3 Prijs wildcards have also been invited to the Tour of Flanders. The wildcard invitations to Paris-Roubaix have yet to be announced.

Fabian Cancellara took his second consecutive victory at the E3 Prijs last year.

