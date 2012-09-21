Dwaars door Vlaanderen moves to 1.HC status in 2013

Image 1 of 3 Terpstra's solo effort in the closing stages left the spectators breathless (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Niki Terpstra had nearly a minute on the chasers and had plenty of time to celebrate his Dwars door Vlaanderen victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The climbs from yesterday's Dwars door Vlaanderen were marked on headsets (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Dwaars door Vlaanderen, the traditional opener to the Flemish Classics, has received an upgrade as part of the 2013 UCI calendar. Next year, it will be categorized as a 1.HC race.

"Obviously we are very pleased with this update of our competition," said race organizer Carlo Lambrecht in a statement posted on the event's website. "Indeed, this is a confirmation that Dwaars door Vlaanderen on the right track."

He added that the move came to the "great satisfaction for our board, staff and sponsors".

Dwaars door Vlaanderen, which began in 1945 as a stage race, joins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Scheldeprijs, De Brabantse Pijl - La Flèche Brabançonne at the 1.HC level.

In 2012, Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won in a solo break.

"Some will say that winning here is not a big fish but to me it's a nice greasy fish," Terpstra said.