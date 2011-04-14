Dunn injured in hit and run accident

Image 1 of 3 Megan Dunn (Honda Dream Team) broke her wrist in December (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Hard-woman, Megan Dunn (Honda) was advised two days ago she could have her plaster cast removed after breaking her wrist late in 2010, she decided play safe and wait until the racing was over....... (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 Australia's Megan Dunn won the scratch race to take her second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: AFP)

Australian dual Commonwealth gold medallist Megan Dunn has had a lucky escape after she was hit by a car while on a training ride in Dubbo last weekend.

Dunn's back wheel was clipped by a ute, knocking her to the ground. Disturbingly, seeing that the 19-year-old was able to move the driver slowed before leaving the scene of the accident.

"My bike was broken and I couldn't ride it, my hand was cut up and I honestly thought they'd just panicked and driven off and they'd come back to see if I was alright and give me a lift back, but they didn't," Dunn told the ABC.

"It's really disappointing because it could've been one of the younger cyclists and they could've been seriously injured and I was just left there on the side of the road.

"For a cycling accident I walked away pretty fine but they didn't know that."

Dunn suffered a broken nose a required stitches to her hand. She had been recovering from a bout of glandular fever while earlier this year, a fractured wrist interrupted her summer campaign.



