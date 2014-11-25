Dumoulin named Dutch cyclist of the year

Image 1 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) on his way to third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 For the first time in her career, Marianne Vos (Netherlands) missed out on a medal at the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Niki Terpstra with his Paris-Roubaix trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Wilco Kelderman continues with the LottoNL-Jumbo team in 2015 (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Tom Dumoulin won his first Dutch cyclist of the year award on Monday in a "surprise" victory. The 24-year-old won the award ahead of this year’s Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra and Lars Boom. Marianne Vos won the women's award for a ninth straight year.

"I'm a little surprised," Dumoulin said at the ceremony. "With Niki with Paris-Roubaix and Lars with his victory in a Tour stage, I had to compete with two riders with two real highlights. I had the most consistent season [and] apparently that is appreciated."

The time trial specialist had a breakout year for his Giant-Shimano team, winning his first national title against the clock along with time trial wins at the Critérium International, Tour of Alberta and Eneco Tour where he also finished third overall.

Dumoulin also placed second at Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, was runner up Tour of Alberta and Tour of Belgium - winning the young rider classification at both events – and was fifth overall at Tour de Suisse. He also finished second on stage 20 of the Tour de France.

Dumoulin finished off his season with the bronze medal in the time trial at the world championships behind Tony Martin and Bradley Wiggins.

Terpstra who, along with with his monument win, tasted success at Dwars Door Vlaanderen for the second time, won a stage and the Tour of Qatar overall and finished second at E3 Harelbeke and the national championships, expressed his confusion at missing out on the main prize.

"I'm surprised," Terpstra said to nos.nl. "I thought it was enough that I've shown this year."

The Gerrie Knetemann Trophy for best young rider went to Wilco Kelderman who finished the Giro d'Italia in seventh place overall.

Bart Brentjens was awarded the Peter Post Trophy which recognises outstanding contributions to cycling by individuals or organisations while Joop Zoetemelk received the lifetime achievement award which was reintroduced for 2014.