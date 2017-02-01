Dubai Tour: Stage 2 Highlights - Video
Kittel goes toe-to-toe with rivals once more
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) once again got the better of his rivals, winning stage 2 of the Dubai Tour. The German has now won the opening two stages and remains at the top of the overall standings after edging out Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) into second once again, with Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) taking third.
Related Articles
Stage 2 was marked by a five-man break but in the closing kilometres the sprint trains took over with Kittel's men clashing with Dimension Data, LottoNL-Jumbo and Trek-Segafredo. Despite a messy sprint, Kittel again showed why he is the man to beat with another dominant performance.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy