Dubai Tour: Stage 2 Highlights - Video

Marcel Kittel came from a long way back to win stage 2 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) once again got the better of his rivals, winning stage 2 of the Dubai Tour. The German has now won the opening two stages and remains at the top of the overall standings after edging out Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) into second once again, with Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina) taking third.

Stage 2 was marked by a five-man break but in the closing kilometres the sprint trains took over with Kittel's men clashing with Dimension Data, LottoNL-Jumbo and Trek-Segafredo. Despite a messy sprint, Kittel again showed why he is the man to beat with another dominant performance.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.