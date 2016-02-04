Dubai Tour: Cavendish can beat Kittel, says Holm

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish ahead of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Former pro Brian Holm is currently a directeur sportif for Omega Pharma-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brian Holm endured mixed emotions after Marcel Kittel beat Mark Cavendish to win the opening stage of the Dubai Tour.

The Danish directeur sportif rightly celebrated Kittel’s first victory with Etixx-QuickStep as the German blew away any doubt about his recovery from his difficult 2015 season. However, after working closely with Mark Cavendish for several years, sharing the highs and lows of the Manxman’s career, Holm admits he’s still close, despite now being in rival teams.



