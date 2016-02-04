Trending

Dubai Tour: Cavendish can beat Kittel, says Holm

Etixx-QuickStep directeur sportif on seeing Cavendish and Kittel go head to head

Image 1 of 4

Mark Cavendish ahead of the race

Mark Cavendish ahead of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 4

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Former pro Brian Holm is currently a directeur sportif for Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Former pro Brian Holm is currently a directeur sportif for Omega Pharma-QuickStep
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Qiuckstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brian Holm endured mixed emotions after Marcel Kittel beat Mark Cavendish to win the opening stage of the Dubai Tour.

Related Articles

Cavendish ready to switch between road and track racing in 2016

Kittel calm and controlled before debut with Etixx-QuickStep at the Dubai Tour

Mark Cavendish: Indian Summer

Marcel Kittel: The real challenge was to prove people wrong, not beat Cavendish

The Danish directeur sportif rightly celebrated Kittel’s first victory with Etixx-QuickStep as the German blew away any doubt about his recovery from his difficult 2015 season. However, after working closely with Mark Cavendish for several years, sharing the highs and lows of the Manxman’s career, Holm admits he’s still close, despite now being in rival teams.