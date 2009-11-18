Trending

Driscoll, Bruno-Roy hold NRC cyclo-cross leads

Johnson moves up the standings

Image 1 of 3

Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) riding in fifth position.

Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) riding in fifth position.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 3

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers.

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) running the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 3

Tim Johnson is interviewed post-race.

Tim Johnson is interviewed post-race.
(Image credit: Tom Olesnevich/www.tso-photo.com)

Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) continued his charge up USA Cycling’s National Cyclo-cross Racing Calendar rankings with his successful outing at the weekends US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross round in New Jersey at the weekend. Johnson now trails team-mate and standings leader James Driscoll by 42 points, while Jeremy Powers separates the pair just two points ahead of Johnson.

Related Articles

Page leads USAC men's 'cross standings

Powers, Bruno Roy lead USAC 'cross standings

Christopher Jones has also made an upward move in the standings, moving from seventh place to tie with Dan Timmerman in fifth spot.

Maureen Bruno-Roy continues to consolidate her position atop the women’s standings, despite Katerina Nash’s dominant display in New Jersey. Nash has been overtaken by Laura Van Gilder in recent weeks, with Van Gilder now 54 points behind Bruno-Roy.

Some 30 of the 42 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Racing Calendar events are now complete.

Standings

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA)364pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA)324
3Timothy Johnson (USA)322
4Ryan Trebon (USA)305
5Christopher Jones (USA)192
6Dan Timmerman (USA)192
7Jonathan Page (USA)170
8Barry Wicks (USA)155
9Davide Frattini (Ita)141
10Geoff Kabush (Can)117
11Nicholas Weighall (USA)104
12Joachim Parbo (Den)99
13Erwin Vervecken (Bel)90
14Valentin Scherz (Swi)85
15Adam Myerson (USA)83
16Josh Dillon (USA)82
17Luke Keough (USA)81
18Justin Lindine (USA)77
19Christian Huele (Swi)74
20Jesse Anthony (USA)68
21Derrick St John (Can)63
22Troy Wells (USA)58
23Andy Jacques-Mayne (USA)56
24Jerome Townsend (USA)54
25Mark Lalonde (USA)46
26Todd Wells (USA)41
27Adam Craig (USA)40
28Daniel Summerhill (USA)38
29William Dugan (USA)36
30Brian Matter (USA)36
31Mike Garrigan (Can)32
32Ryan DeWald (USA)31
33Ryan Knapp (USA)30
34Weston Schempf (USA)29
35Justin Spinelli (USA)28
36Michael Broderick (USA)26
37Jeremy Horgan-Kobelsky (USA)24
38Carl Decker (USA)20
39Adam McGrath (USA)20
40Tyler Wren (USA)17
41Richard Visinski (USA)16
42Zach McDonald (USA)15
43Jonny Sundt (USA)14
44Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)13
45Ben Berden (Bel)12
46Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)12
47Jake Wells (USA)10
48Molly Cameron (USA)8
49Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA)8
50Greg Wittmer (USA)8
51Travis Livermon (USA)7
52Dave Hackworthy (USA)6
53Jake Keough (USA)6
54Chris Sheppard (Can)6
55Tristan Schouten (USA)5
56Gavin Mannion (USA)4
57Aaron Schooler (Can)4
58Nathanael Wyatt (USA)4
59Ryan Iddings (USA)3
60Mitchell Kersting (USA)2
61Dylan McNicholas (USA)2
62Guillaume Nelessen (USA)2
63Matthew Pachoca (USA)2
64Justin Robinson (USA)2
65Tyler Trace (Can)2
66Adam Bergman (USA)1
67Ian Brown (USA)1
68Tom Burke (USA)1
69Brandon Dwight (USA)1
70Craig Richey (Can)1
71Joseph Thompson (USA)1

Elite women standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maureen Bruno-Roy (USA)225pts
2Laura Van Gilder (USA)171
3Katerina Nash (Cze)165
4Katie Compton (USA)160
5Mary McConneloug (USA)138
6Georgia Gould (USA)129
7Sue Butler (USA)126
8Natasha Elliott (Can)126
9Amy Dombroski (USA)113
10Deidre Winfield (USA)100
11Alison Dunlap (USA)99
12Amanda Carey (USA)87
13Rebecca Wellons (USA)77
14Meredith Miller (USA)74
15Andrea Smith (USA)70
16Alison Syder (Can)50
17Barbara Howe (USA)48
18Kelli Emmett (USA)41
19Helen Wyman (GBr)34
20Nikki Thiemann (USA)33
21Kristin Gavin (USA)28
22Kari Studley (USA)28
23Arley Kemmerer (USA)24
24Anna Barensfeld (USA)21
25Kristin Wentworth (USA)18
26Sara Bresnick (USA)17
27Linda Sone (USA)17
28Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)12
29Lyne Bessette (Can)12
30Lea Davison (USA)12
31Crystal Anthony (USA)9
32Alison Powers (USA)9
33Wendy Williams (USA)9
34Kimberly Flynn (USA)8
35Carolyn Popovic (USA)8
36Linnea Koons (USA)7
37Ann D'Ambruoso (USA)6
38Jenni Gaertner (USA)6
39Jennifer Maxwell (USA)6
40Vicki Thomas (Can)6
41Emily Van Meter (USA)6
42Erica Yozell (USA)6
43Sally Annis (USA)5
44Heather Irmiger (USA)4
45Anna Milkowski (USA)4
46Lisa Strong (USA)4
47Katrina Baumsteiger (USA)3
48Nicole Borum (USA)3
49Elizabeth Frye (USA)3
50Devon Haskell (USA)3
51Alice Pennington (USA)3
52Sarah Stewart (Can)3
53Sarah Maile (USA)2
54Rhonda Mazza (USA)2
55Karen Potter (USA)2
56Lauri Webber (USA)2
57Emma Bast (USA)1
58Kristi Berg (USA)1
59Kristal Boni (USA)1
60Patty Buerkle (USA)1
61AnnaJean Dallaire (USA)1
62Karen Holmes (USA)1
63Ashley James (USA)1
64Kacey Manderfield (USA)1
65Perri Mertens (Aus)1
66Lenore Pipes (USA)1
67Cris Rothfuss (USA)1

 