Driscoll, Bruno-Roy hold NRC cyclo-cross leads
Johnson moves up the standings
Timothy Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) continued his charge up USA Cycling’s National Cyclo-cross Racing Calendar rankings with his successful outing at the weekends US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross round in New Jersey at the weekend. Johnson now trails team-mate and standings leader James Driscoll by 42 points, while Jeremy Powers separates the pair just two points ahead of Johnson.
Christopher Jones has also made an upward move in the standings, moving from seventh place to tie with Dan Timmerman in fifth spot.
Maureen Bruno-Roy continues to consolidate her position atop the women’s standings, despite Katerina Nash’s dominant display in New Jersey. Nash has been overtaken by Laura Van Gilder in recent weeks, with Van Gilder now 54 points behind Bruno-Roy.
Some 30 of the 42 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Racing Calendar events are now complete.
Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA)
|364
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA)
|324
|3
|Timothy Johnson (USA)
|322
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA)
|305
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA)
|192
|6
|Dan Timmerman (USA)
|192
|7
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|170
|8
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|155
|9
|Davide Frattini (Ita)
|141
|10
|Geoff Kabush (Can)
|117
|11
|Nicholas Weighall (USA)
|104
|12
|Joachim Parbo (Den)
|99
|13
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
|90
|14
|Valentin Scherz (Swi)
|85
|15
|Adam Myerson (USA)
|83
|16
|Josh Dillon (USA)
|82
|17
|Luke Keough (USA)
|81
|18
|Justin Lindine (USA)
|77
|19
|Christian Huele (Swi)
|74
|20
|Jesse Anthony (USA)
|68
|21
|Derrick St John (Can)
|63
|22
|Troy Wells (USA)
|58
|23
|Andy Jacques-Mayne (USA)
|56
|24
|Jerome Townsend (USA)
|54
|25
|Mark Lalonde (USA)
|46
|26
|Todd Wells (USA)
|41
|27
|Adam Craig (USA)
|40
|28
|Daniel Summerhill (USA)
|38
|29
|William Dugan (USA)
|36
|30
|Brian Matter (USA)
|36
|31
|Mike Garrigan (Can)
|32
|32
|Ryan DeWald (USA)
|31
|33
|Ryan Knapp (USA)
|30
|34
|Weston Schempf (USA)
|29
|35
|Justin Spinelli (USA)
|28
|36
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|26
|37
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelsky (USA)
|24
|38
|Carl Decker (USA)
|20
|39
|Adam McGrath (USA)
|20
|40
|Tyler Wren (USA)
|17
|41
|Richard Visinski (USA)
|16
|42
|Zach McDonald (USA)
|15
|43
|Jonny Sundt (USA)
|14
|44
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA)
|13
|45
|Ben Berden (Bel)
|12
|46
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)
|12
|47
|Jake Wells (USA)
|10
|48
|Molly Cameron (USA)
|8
|49
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA)
|8
|50
|Greg Wittmer (USA)
|8
|51
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|7
|52
|Dave Hackworthy (USA)
|6
|53
|Jake Keough (USA)
|6
|54
|Chris Sheppard (Can)
|6
|55
|Tristan Schouten (USA)
|5
|56
|Gavin Mannion (USA)
|4
|57
|Aaron Schooler (Can)
|4
|58
|Nathanael Wyatt (USA)
|4
|59
|Ryan Iddings (USA)
|3
|60
|Mitchell Kersting (USA)
|2
|61
|Dylan McNicholas (USA)
|2
|62
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA)
|2
|63
|Matthew Pachoca (USA)
|2
|64
|Justin Robinson (USA)
|2
|65
|Tyler Trace (Can)
|2
|66
|Adam Bergman (USA)
|1
|67
|Ian Brown (USA)
|1
|68
|Tom Burke (USA)
|1
|69
|Brandon Dwight (USA)
|1
|70
|Craig Richey (Can)
|1
|71
|Joseph Thompson (USA)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maureen Bruno-Roy (USA)
|225
|pts
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA)
|171
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|165
|4
|Katie Compton (USA)
|160
|5
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|138
|6
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|129
|7
|Sue Butler (USA)
|126
|8
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|126
|9
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|113
|10
|Deidre Winfield (USA)
|100
|11
|Alison Dunlap (USA)
|99
|12
|Amanda Carey (USA)
|87
|13
|Rebecca Wellons (USA)
|77
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|74
|15
|Andrea Smith (USA)
|70
|16
|Alison Syder (Can)
|50
|17
|Barbara Howe (USA)
|48
|18
|Kelli Emmett (USA)
|41
|19
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|34
|20
|Nikki Thiemann (USA)
|33
|21
|Kristin Gavin (USA)
|28
|22
|Kari Studley (USA)
|28
|23
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|24
|24
|Anna Barensfeld (USA)
|21
|25
|Kristin Wentworth (USA)
|18
|26
|Sara Bresnick (USA)
|17
|27
|Linda Sone (USA)
|17
|28
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
|12
|29
|Lyne Bessette (Can)
|12
|30
|Lea Davison (USA)
|12
|31
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|9
|32
|Alison Powers (USA)
|9
|33
|Wendy Williams (USA)
|9
|34
|Kimberly Flynn (USA)
|8
|35
|Carolyn Popovic (USA)
|8
|36
|Linnea Koons (USA)
|7
|37
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA)
|6
|38
|Jenni Gaertner (USA)
|6
|39
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA)
|6
|40
|Vicki Thomas (Can)
|6
|41
|Emily Van Meter (USA)
|6
|42
|Erica Yozell (USA)
|6
|43
|Sally Annis (USA)
|5
|44
|Heather Irmiger (USA)
|4
|45
|Anna Milkowski (USA)
|4
|46
|Lisa Strong (USA)
|4
|47
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA)
|3
|48
|Nicole Borum (USA)
|3
|49
|Elizabeth Frye (USA)
|3
|50
|Devon Haskell (USA)
|3
|51
|Alice Pennington (USA)
|3
|52
|Sarah Stewart (Can)
|3
|53
|Sarah Maile (USA)
|2
|54
|Rhonda Mazza (USA)
|2
|55
|Karen Potter (USA)
|2
|56
|Lauri Webber (USA)
|2
|57
|Emma Bast (USA)
|1
|58
|Kristi Berg (USA)
|1
|59
|Kristal Boni (USA)
|1
|60
|Patty Buerkle (USA)
|1
|61
|AnnaJean Dallaire (USA)
|1
|62
|Karen Holmes (USA)
|1
|63
|Ashley James (USA)
|1
|64
|Kacey Manderfield (USA)
|1
|65
|Perri Mertens (Aus)
|1
|66
|Lenore Pipes (USA)
|1
|67
|Cris Rothfuss (USA)
|1
