Dowsett and Movistar aiming to attack at Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 5 The Movistar team in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alex Dowsett in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) leads Bayern Rundfahrt after stage 4 time trial (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 5 of 5 Alex Dowsett set a new hour record of 52.937 kilometres

Generally regarded as one of the most unpredictable races on the calendar, the Tour of Britain starts with no outstanding favourites for the yellow jersey, but with lots of riders quietly nursing hopes of capturing it. Among them is Movistar’s Alex Dowsett, who led for two days last year before “messing up” on the penultimate day into Brighton to eventually finish eighth overall.

“The thing with the Tour of Britain is that because it is so unpredictable you have to come in with very loose plans, but with a willingness to attack, so I think that’s going to be our aim for the week,” Dowsett said at the eve-of-race presentation in Colwyn Bay.

“We don’t have a standout leader. We have [Juanjo] Lobato, who is good in the hard sprints. But otherwise we’re a very well rounded team, so I think we’ll all be looking for opportunities.”



