Double header of four cross racing coming up in Cheshire

Four cross racers are heading to the Hales Superbole in Harthill, Cheshire, United Kingdom, for a doubleheader weekend of racing including both the National Points Series round two on Saturday, May 29 and the Euro Four Cross series round four on Sunday, May 30.

World Cup stars Joost Wichman, Tomas Slavic, Guido Tschugg, Micheal Prokop and Chris Kovarik have confirmed they will be racing against British stars Scott Beaumont, who is the current British four cross national champion, and Dan Atherton and Will Longden. Five thousand euros are up for grabs as prize money.

The track in Cheshire was built by designer Phil Saxena. It's a big, fast track with lots of passing and massive jumps that are designed to produce fun racing and spectating.

The Euro Four Cross Series takes place in five different countries. It started in the Czech Republic, then went to Poland and Germany. Taking place just one week before the gravity World Cup in Fort William, many racers are coming to Harthill for this weekend's racing one week early to test their legs. The final round of the Euro Four Cross Series will take place next month in Leogang, Austria, on June 26, as part of the Out of Bounds Festival designed by Guido Tschugg.

For more information, visit www.nakedracing.com.