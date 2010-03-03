Euro Fourcross Series to visit Winterberg

Racers at the European Scott 4X Cup (Image credit: Tim Dalhoff)

The Euro Fourcross Series has been announced for 2010. The first of five events will kick off in Prague, Czech, on April 18. The series will make stops in Szczawno Zdroj, Poland; Winterberg, Germany, Harthill, Great Britain; and Leogang Austria, where the series will wrap up on June 26.

Euro Fourcross Series

April 18: Round 1 - Prague, Czech

April 24: Round 2 - Szczawno Zdroj, Poland

May 22: Round 3 - Winterberg, Germany

May 29: Round 4 - Harthill, Great Britain

June 26: Round 5 - Leogang, Austria

One of the stops, in Winterberg, will host the iXS Dirt Masters Festival. Last year, the four-day competition drew riders such as Australian Jared Graves, Swiss Roger Rinderknecht, German local Guido Tschugg and Dutchman Joost Wichmann. This year's finals will be raced under floodlights.