Euro Fourcross Series to visit Winterberg
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Five stops spread throughout spring
The Euro Fourcross Series has been announced for 2010. The first of five events will kick off in Prague, Czech, on April 18. The series will make stops in Szczawno Zdroj, Poland; Winterberg, Germany, Harthill, Great Britain; and Leogang Austria, where the series will wrap up on June 26.
Euro Fourcross Series
April 18: Round 1 - Prague, Czech
April 24: Round 2 - Szczawno Zdroj, Poland
May 22: Round 3 - Winterberg, Germany
May 29: Round 4 - Harthill, Great Britain
June 26: Round 5 - Leogang, Austria
One of the stops, in Winterberg, will host the iXS Dirt Masters Festival. Last year, the four-day competition drew riders such as Australian Jared Graves, Swiss Roger Rinderknecht, German local Guido Tschugg and Dutchman Joost Wichmann. This year's finals will be raced under floodlights.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy