Doctor alleged to have doped British Tour de France cyclists

British doctor Mark Bonar is alleged to have prescribed performance-enhancing drugs to 150 athletes, including British Tour de France cyclists, premier league footballers and an English cricket player according to a report in The Sunday Times. Bonar reportedly treated the athletes over the past six years, prescribing EPO, testosterone, steroids and human growth hormone.

Bonar's claims were recorded by undercover reporters who secretly filmed meetings with the 38-year-old who is based at a private London clinic.

"The fact that some of my patients happen to be professional athletes is irrelevant. If they have the proven deficiencies on blood work and are symptomatic, I will treat them," Bonar was reported as saying. "They are fully aware of the risks of using these medicines in professional sport and it their responsibility to comply with anti-doping regulations.

"I do not 'dope' or treat patients for the sole purpose of performance enhancement even though the these treatments may enhance performance as a secondary effect."

The Sunday Times also alleges that United Kingdom's anti-doping (UKAD) was told of Bonar's activities two year's ago and failed to act. As a result of the report, UK culture secretary, John Whittingdalehas ordered an inquiry into the anti-doping watchdog.

UKAD released a statement following the publication of the report detailing its investigation into Bonar.

"In relation to this specific case, UKAD commenced an investigation into Dr Bonar following interviews with a sportsperson in April and May 2014. Following those interviews and an investigation, UKAD found that there was nothing to indicate that Dr Bonar was governed by a sport and UKAD had no other intelligence to corroborate the sportsman's allegations," read the statement from UK Anti-Doping Chief Executive, Nicole Sapstead.

"As a result, UKAD recommended to the sportsperson that more information was needed and as Dr Bonar fell outside of UKAD's jurisdiction, that information could be passed, if appropriate, to the General Medical Council, which does have the powers to investigate possible medical malpractice and pursue if necessary."