Dirty Weekend planned for Cudlee Creek

Riders is South Australia (Image credit: Bicycle SA)

Some of South Australia's best trails will attract mountain bikers from around the country to participate in the Kona Dirty Weekend 24, 12 and 6-hour mountain bike endurance challenge on May 8-9. The 2010 Kona Dirty Weekend will also be the South Australian qualifying event for the CORC 24-Hour Solo World Championships, which will take place later this year in Canberra.

"The Dirty Weekend 24 Hour was memorable for several reasons: the track was challenging, the atmosphere was very laid back and the organisation was first class. It's difficult to race lots of 24 hour solos for obvious reasons, so you have to choose carefully," said Brad Davies, the 2009 24-hour solo race winner.

"I love the event because of its relaxed nature, chatting to fellow racers in the dark and just riding at an easy pace that I can sustain through the night. The track is great and last year's moon set over the ocean around 3:00 am was sensational. My favourite time of the event is pre dawn with all the birds waking and the forest coming alive with bird song as the sky turns red and then finally the day arrives, only six hours to go......It is a tough event but a huge personal achievement!" said Steven Leske, a 2009 24-hr competitor.

The 24 and 12-hour challenge begins 2:00pm on Saturday, May 8, and the 6-hour begins at 8:00 am on Sunday, May 9 so that all riders finish 2:00 pm Sunday. Participants enter teams of four or two, or ride solo.

Kona Dirty Weekend riders aim to complete as many laps as possible of the 10km course in the specified time for their chance to win a place on the podium, prizes as well as a $1,500 first prize for the 24hr solo male and female winners.

Riders will compete on the Cudlee Creek trails in the Adelaide Hills, with the spectacular coastline as a back-drop.

For more information, visit www.bikesa.asn.au.