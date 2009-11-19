Dirt, Sweat & Gears race 2010 race date set

This may be the all-time muddiest bike ever... from the 2009 Dirt Sweat (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The 12-hour Dirt, Sweat & Gears mountain bike race will return for its fourth edition on May 15, 2010 in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

"This year promises to be quite interesting for two reasons," said organizers. The course will be ridden in reverse, to improve the flow, and new singletrack has been added thanks to the efforts of the SORBA Mid-Tennessee chapter.

The 2009 edition of the race was run in epic, muddy conditions after the area received seven inches of rain in the week prior. To encourage racers to give it another go, hopefully under more equipment-friendly conditions, organizers are offering a special "rain check" discount for next year's race for up to registrations received through December 15.

The most recent edition of the race was won by Jeremiah Bishop (MonaVie Cannondale) and Rebecca Rusch (Specialized Factory Racing). Bishop described his experience as having happened in "the worst conditions I have ever raced in".

For more information, visit www.dirtsweatandgears.com.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.