Dimension Data hand over 150 bikes to school children - Gallery

During their week-long training camp in South Africa, the Dimension Data riders and staff took the time out to head to a local school to hand out 150 Qhubeka Buffalo bikes on Thursday afternoon.

Since their inception, the team has been intrinsically linked with the Qhubeka charity, which is part of the World Bicycle Relief charity, whose aim is to mobilise Africa by giving them bikes. The team’s ambition was to raise enough money to put 5,000 people, a goal that was achieved earlier this season. The current total stands at just over 5,400 and their next target will be 10,000. The bike handover is a regular feature of the South African training camp, with other handovers taking place throughout the year.

The Dimension Data team is based in Cape Town once again for their training camp and travelled out to the Kylemore Secondary in Banhoek, Stellenbosch. All the riders were present, including Mark Cavendish, Edvald Boasson Hagen and new signings Lachlan Morton and Scott Thwaites.

The team will remain in South Africa until Sunday.