Dimension Data continue their hunt for results at Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) at the 2019 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Dimension Data's Edvald Boasson Hagen grits his teeth at the 2019 Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Ryan Gibbons (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Mark Renshaw (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Australia's Mark Renshaw will continue his comeback for Dimension Data at the one-day Scheldeprijs in Belgium on Wednesday, where the team will be led by Edvald Boasson Hagen and sprinter Ryan Gibbons.

Renshaw fractured his pelvis after being hit by a car while training in late November last year, but made a successful return to racing at the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne in late March, finishing mid-pack in a group some five minutes down on winner Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma).

Dimension Data still only have two wins to their name this season – Boasson Hagen's time trial victory at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and Giacomo Nizzolo's sprint win on the final stage of the Tour of Oman – but will hope for better in the coming weeks, with Scheldeprijs acting as a warm-up race for this weekend's Paris-Roubaix, where Boasson Hagen finished fifth in 2016.

"I'm really excited to be heading back to Belgium for Scheldeprijs," Renshaw said on his team's website. "It felt great to race again in De Panne, and hopefully I have better legs than in my first race."

Boasson Hagen was the team's top finisher at last Sunday's Tour of Flanders, but was well off the pace in 32nd place. Renshaw now hopes to be able to help the Norwegian with his spring campaign, while continuing to try to get back to his best at Scheldeprijs, where the team will come up against defending champion Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and five-time winner Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin).

"I know the race very well, having ridden it many times before," continued Renshaw, "and it'll be nice to help Edvald and the guys who have been racing the last few weeks in Belgium to try to get a good team result."

Dimension Data for the 2019 Scheldeprijs: Edvald Boasson Hagen, Ryan Gibbons, Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, Mark Renshaw, Julien Vermote, Jay Thomson, Rasmus Tiller