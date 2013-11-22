Details revealed about 2014 Tour de France's third stage

Image 1 of 3 Stage 3 of the 2014 Tour de France will start in Cambridge and finish in London. (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 3 There will be plenty of Union Jacks flying roadside when the Tour de France starts in 2014 with three stages in Great Britain (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com) Image 3 of 3 The third stage of the Tour de France will end at Buckingham Palace, similar to the finish of the 2013 Prudential RideLondon - Surrey Classic (Image credit: Pete Goding/Godingimages.com)

Details have been revealed regarding the 2014 Tour de France's third stage which will take the peloton 159km from Cambridge to London - the grand finale of the Grand Tour's opening three days in Great Britain.

According to the Cambridge News, at 12 noon on July 7, the peloton will roll out of Gonville Place, next to Parker's Piece, and take in many of Cambridge's iconic sights.

The route will then utilise Regent Street, Sidney Street and Trinity street - where the riders will pass St. John's and Trinity colleges. Next, the peloton will travel along King's Parade, what the Cambridge News considers "perhaps the city's most picturesque street", and will exit Cambridge along Trumpington Road.

After navigating their way through Radwinter and Saffrong Walden the peloton will punctuate their stint in Great Britain with a finish in London in front of Buckingham Palace.

Tim Bick, the Cambridge City Council's leader, is excited about the city hosting the start of stage 3 which is expected to attract 400,000 people.

"We can be sure that Monday, July 7 will be a day like no other in Cambridge next year," Bick told Cambridge News. "It’s with real pride that the cycling capital of the UK will welcome the world’s elite sporting cyclists. An amazing and unforgettable spectacle is promised."

"It is awe-inspiring to think of Cambridge being taken over by the greatest cycle race in the world with the spirit, glamour and sheer wonder it will bring," added Martin Curtis, the Cambridgeshire County Council's leader. "I don’t think anyone can fail to be inspired by seeing the likes of Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome or Mark Cavendish ride and our challenge is to use this unique opportunity to encourage people onto their bikes."

The 2014 Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 5, with a 191km stage from Leeds to Harrogate. The next day the peloton will race 198km from York to Sheffield followed by Monday's stage from Cambridge to London. The Tour then moves across the English Channel onto the European continent for Tuesday's stage 4, 164km from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille Métropole in France.