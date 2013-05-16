Demol also under investigation for tax fraud in Belgium

Image 1 of 3 Dirk Demol clings on. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Dirk Demol talked with Cyclingnews about his 'poulain' Stijn Devolder. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé/Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 3 Former Paris-Roubaix winner Dirk Demol watches on (Image credit: Team RadioShack)

The same Belgian tax-fraud investigation that is looking into Tom Boonen's affairs is also taking on RadioShack-Leopard sport director Dirk Demol. Demol is suspected of using a Luxembourg company address as an illegal mailbox.

The investigation centers on Belgian accountant Jan Vanden Abeele, who is suspected of helping his Belgian customers circumvent taxes. In Demol's case, he is said to have set up a “false” Luxembourg mailing address, to enable him to avoid Belgian taxes, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The newspaper said that there was evidence of the Luxembourg mailbox. “We are also investigating whether he committed offenses by sending invoices from that company while his activities were actually in Belgium,” the court told the newspaper.

Demol, whose house was searched yesterday, said that he did not know much of the matter, and at the moment is with the team at the Giro d'Italia. He indicated that his relationship with Banden Abeele was in the past. “The man in question gave me advice which I was at his customer. I assumed, of course, that everything was legal and that everything went by the book went. That is logical, isn't it I have always had the utmost confidence in Jan Vanden Abeele as an accountant.

Boonen is under investigation for the time he lived in Monaco, 2005-2012, for allegedly not declaring enough of his income to Belgian authorities.