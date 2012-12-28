Dekker, Wauters deny doping whilst riding for Rabobank

Image 1 of 2 2004 winner Erik Dekker (Rabobank) (Image credit: Chris Henry) Image 2 of 2 The last Dutch winner: Erik Dekker in 2001 (Image credit: Sirotti)

Erik Dekker and Marc Wauters have both denied having used doping whilst riding for Rabobank. Both are now sports directors with WorldTour teams, and made the denials in light of allegations made by an anonymous former Rabobank rider and details which have emerged from the USADA reasoned decision in the Lance Armstong case.

Levi Leipheimer discussed his doping use during his time with Rabobank, in his affidavit in the USADA case, saying he was assisted by a team doctor. Last weekend, NOS television said that an anonymous retired Rabobank rider described doping on the team, starting in 1999, with Dekker's name being mentioned.

The Dutch cycling federation is conducting an investigation into the past doping practices, and Dekker, a sport director with the Blanco team, told the Algemeen Dagblad, “If I were called for an inquiry, I will gladly go there. What I have to say I do not have to share with the readers of the AD. I have nothing to confess. Have I ever used doping? No!”

Dekker, no relation to cyclist Thomas Dekker, was forced to pause for several weeks for “health reasons” late in the 1999 season when his haematocrit level tested too high, but he said that had nothing to do with doping.

"It's always the same. The cycling world has accused me so often. In 1999, I was nothing and in 2000, Dekker won three stages in the Tour. Anyone can add that up. That's scoreboard journalism.

"You may wonder whether the anonymous source who accuses me is telling the truth, or whether he has his own truth?"

Dekker rode for Rabobank from 1996 to 2006, and served as a sport director for the team, to be known as Blanco Pro Cycling Team next year, since 2007. Wauters was with Rabobank from 1998 to 2006, and is a sport director for Lotto Belisol.

"It is painful to read. I can only confirm that I've never taken drugs,” he told the Gazet van Antwerpen.