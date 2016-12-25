Defining moments from 2016 - Gallery

From Femke Van den Driessche's hidden motor to Froome running up Mont Ventoux and more
The 2016 season has thrown up all manner of memorable moments, for better and for worse, on and off the bike.
Chris Froome’s unexpected run up Mont Ventoux was voted by the Cyclingnews readers as their most memorable moment of the year. Peter Sagan and Mat Hayman’s victories at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix respectively capped off an exciting Classics campaign and the advent of the Women’s WorldTour was a big step for the women’s peloton.
2016 was also tinged with sadness following the death of Antoine Demoitie following a crash at Gent-Wevelgem. Demoitie’s death and a subsequent incident involving Stig Broeckx at the Belgium Tour has sparked a renewed drive for rider safety, and some changes were implemented by race organisers such as the Eneco Tour and the Vuelta al Pais Vasco.
Click through the gallery above to see some of the defining moments of the year.
