Deceuninck-QuickStep head to the Dolomites for July training camp

Deceuninck-QuickStep have confirmed the location of their second training camp before the road racing season starts up again in late July. The Belgian team will convene in the Dolomites in mid-July, having already held a three-day camp in Flanders earlier this month.

Starting on July 6 and running to July 23, the team will head to Val di Fassa and Passo San Pellegrino ahead of a return to competition at the Vuelta a Burgos on July 28.

"Staying in Val di Fassa is an ideal mix for us," said team CEO Patrick Lefevere. "First of all, it's an incredibly beautiful place and the ideal place for cycling – I know the region as I came here in the past for skiing and this time, I am keen to discover it during the summer time.

"We were looking for somewhere we could stay that was over 2000 meters and the associated advantages comes with being at altitude. As well as the training we can do with our climbers, we also have some long flat areas where can work with our sprinters."

The team will put various protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lefevere added. All staff and riders will be tested either before they travel or upon arrival at the camp, while hygiene rules will also be in place, and outside contact will be minimised.

"The location also allows us to stay compact and install all the safety procedures that we need in these unprecedented times," said Lefevere. "More than anything, we are looking forward to being together as a group and getting the riders in to a great shape ahead of racing resuming."

Deceuninck-QuickStep have yet to confirm the team roster for the Vuelta a Burgos, though Remco Evenepoel will start there, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Meanwhile, Julian Alaphilippe is set to get back on the road at Strade Bianche on August 1 ahead of his main goal, the Tour de France, at the end of the month. Lastt week, the Frenchman was in the French Alps reconning Tour stages with Bob Jungels and Dries Devenyns.