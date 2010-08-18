Dan Martin to ride the Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 3 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins in Varese (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) wins in Varese. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Domenico Pozzovico (CSF-Colnago), Daniel Martin (Garmin-Transitions) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) on the podium at the Tre Valli Varesine (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dan Martin will lead the Garmin-Transitions team at the Tour of Britain in September as part of a line-up that includes sprinters Robbie Hunter and Murilo Fischer.

The 23-year-old Irishman is one of the most successful riders of the summer, having recently won the Tour of Poland. On Tuesday he also won the prestigious Tre Valli Varesine one-day race in Italy with a late solo attack.

Also in the Garmin line-up for The Tour are brothers Travis and Cameron Meyer, respectively the current Australian National Road Race and Time Trial champions. Cameron is also the current World Champion in the Team Pursuit, Madison and Points Race disciplines on the track. Reserves for the Garmin-Transitions team are Timothy Duggan; Ricardo Van der Velde; Johan van Summeren.





HTC-Columbia is also expected to ride the Tour of Britain, with sprinter’s Andrei Greipel and Mark Renshaw possible team leaders as they prepare for the world championships in Australia. Mark Cavendish is not likely to be in the team and is scheduled to ride the Vuelta Espana instead.

Team Saxo Bank has already revealed its provisional line-up, with Britain’s Jonathan Bellis set to compete again after recovering from near-fatal scooter accident in Italy that left him in a coma. Also in the line-up are Lucas Sebastien Haedo, Frank Høj, Jonas Aaen Jorgensen, Jaroslav Marycz and Alex Rasmussen.

Team Sky has also named its provisional line-up, which includes Bradley Wiggins, Steve Cummings; Russell Downing; Matthew Hayman; Greg Henderson and Geraint Thomas.

A total of 17 six-man teams will compete in this year’s race. The eight-day race starts in Rochdale on September 11 and ends in London on September 18.

