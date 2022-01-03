Dan Bigham joins technical staff at Ineos Grenadiers

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed to Cyclingnews that Dan Bigham has joined the team's set-up for 2022 as their Race Engineer.

The British WorldTour squad has said that Bigham has been brought in as a staff member and not as a rider for the upcoming season. The 30-year-old broke Bradley Wiggins' British Hour Record in October of 2021 with a distance of 54.723km in Switzerland.

Bigham rode for Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling in 2021 and the British Cycling website lists his trade team as Ineos Grenadiers for this year, but the team quickly confirmed that Bigham would not race for the squad on the road.

Bigham has established himself as a major force on the track and finished 16th in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in 2021, but he is not a full-time professional rider. In the last few years, he has worked as an aerodynamics consultant for various teams, including Jumbo-Visma, Canyon-SRAM, and Denmark's track cycling team.

Bigham’s experience and knowledge will undoubtedly help with the development of several young riders on the Ineos Grenadiers roster, while it’s more than plausible that he could assist Filippo Ganna, should the 25-year-old Italian decide to finally take on the World Hour Record in the next 12 months.

More to follow...