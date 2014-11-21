Dahle Flesjaa extends with Multivan Merida for two years

Image 1 of 5 The Grand Dames of MTB - Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) and Sabine Spitz (Germany) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) on the podium (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) Image 5 of 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team)

Norwegian mountain bike specialist Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa has extended her contract for two more years with the Multivan Merida Biking Team, which will take her through the end of the 2016 season, and her priority is on competing at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“Of course I’m happy to continue riding for the Multivan Merida Biking Team,” Dahle Flesjaa said of the team she has been competing with since 2002. “I’m fully motivated to train hard throughout the winter and lay the proper foundation for a strong season 2015.

“Of course the selection for the Olympic games is a priority next year. If I make it there, Rio de Janeiro will be my fifth Olympic summer games, and I do not intend to go there as a tourist.”

Dahle Flesjaa, 41, was ranked fifth in the world at the end of this season with four World Cup podiums and she won the national title. She has had a highly successful career in mountain biking winning four cross-country world titles (2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006), a gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games and 28 World Cup events. She is also aiming for a 29th World Cup victory next season.

“Another big goal obviously is a 29th race win in the World Cup,” Dahle Flesjaa said. “My results from last season show that I was not far off the winning pace at more than one race, and as we all know anything can happen in mountain bike racing until you have crossed the finish line.”