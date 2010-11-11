Cyclist first to be tried under Austrian anti-doping law

Image 1 of 3 The peloton takes in some Austrian scenery. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 A drive through the Austrian Alps (Image credit: Mike Broderick & Mary McConneloug) Image 3 of 3 An Austrian fan, you don't see them quite often (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

A former pro cyclist is the first athlete to be tried under Austria's new anti-doping laws, which carry criminal sanctions. The cyclist, whose name has not been officially released, will face the court on charges of dealing in forbidden substances starting November 17 in Vienna.

It is the first such case under the country's anti-doping law, which took effect in August 28.

In Austria, the full names of persons under arrest and on trial are not released. When he was arrested, K was identified as a moderately successful rider at national level, who apparently rode on a Continental-ranked team.

K, 34, was arrested in the autumn of 2009 and was suspended by the national federation. He admitted to the “Soko Doping” (special doping investigators) that he had bought EPO, testosterone and other products for doping from a Viennese pharmacy from 2004 until the end of 2006. He then found a new source and from 2007 until his arrest in 2009 purchased products not only for himself, but also for at least five other athletes, whose identities have not yet been released.

He is being charged with violating the anti-doping law by dealing in prohibited products after the law went into effect in August 2008.