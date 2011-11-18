Cyclingnews US Correspondents required

New Cyclingnews.com team navigation (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Cyclingnews, the world's leading cycling web site, is looking for US correspondents.

The freelance positions require applicants to have a keen interest and knowledge of competitive cycling, as well as editorial or writing experience with excellent English skills. The position will involve writing news, reports and features from the world of cycling. Experience in journalism and attention to detail are important.

A second language is also an advantage but not essential.

The applicants will need to be self-starters as the roles involves regular liaison with production editors in all Cyclingnews offices. As Cyclingnews is a 24/7 daily news operation, the position will require regular weekend work and some travelling. Applicants must be flexible in their work schedule.

Please send your CV with a covering letter via e-mail to laura@cyclingnews.com with "Cyclingnews US correspondent" in the subject line. Deadline for applications is Nov 27, 2011.