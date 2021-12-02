Cyclingnews staff writer required - UK based

Cyclingnews, the world centre of cycling, is growing, and we're looking for a staff writer to join our European editorial team based in Bath.

The primary responsibility of the new role is the production of content for publication on Cyclingnews, with applicants required to have a keen interest and knowledge of professional cycling, as well as editorial and writing experience with excellent English, communication (often across various time zones), and sub-editing skills.

The duties of a staff writer at Cyclingnews involve writing news and features, producing race reports, results, and photos, as well as thoroughly editing the work of colleagues.

Familiarity with online production techniques, experience in journalism, and attention to detail are of the utmost importance. Familiarity with online production applications and content management systems and with basic HTML is also required.

A strong knowledge of women's cycling – as well as other disciplines such as cyclo-cross, track, and gravel – is preferable, as is a knowledge of bike tech. A second language is helpful but not essential.

The role requires foreign travel to events and races throughout the year. As Cyclingnews is a 24/7 daily news operation with staff in Europe, the USA and Australia, the position will also require regular weekend work, both on production and at races. Applicants must be flexible in their work schedule, though the majority of work will be done during normal business hours on weekdays.

Benefits of working at Cyclingnews include but are not limited to: unlimited paid time off, yearly participation in the Future profit pool bonus scheme, and free digital magazine subscriptions.

For further information about the role, and to apply, click here.